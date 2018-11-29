Police: SDP tasks Buhari govt on further increment

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described as a welcome development, President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of rank salary structure adjustment for the police.

However, the SDP urged the Buhari-led government to consider further significant increment of the salary for police personnel, saying anything short of this would render his effort ineffective in the light of high cost of living in the country.

The party made this remark Thursday in a statement issued by it’s National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Alfa Mohammed.

It would be recalled that Buhari had during the week, while speaking with members of the Nigeria Police Service Commission and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force who were on a “Thank You” visit to the State House, approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment of police.

The SDP also enjoined the president to similarly review the allowances and pension of the police.

According to the party, an insignificant adjustment of police salary by the government is tantamount “to releasing an incarcerated victim of kidnap from a lock up cell into a high fenced compound in the guise of granting him freedom.”

The party noted that the Nigerian police deserve a better package for the huge sacrifice they render for the security of lives and property of the citizenry.

The statement read: “Buhari’s increment of police package is a welcome development but it is not worth celebrating as the increment is not enough to alleviate the hash impact of high cost of living which Nigerians are experiencing now.

“It is like releasing an incarcerated victim of kidnappers from a lock up cell into a high fenced compound in the guise of granting him freedom.

“Though he will feel a bit relieved but his right to freedom, welfare and security is still denied. It is therefore not yet uhuru for the Nigerian police, until their right to a much better salary structure and welfare package that is commensurate to the sensitive security services they render and the high risk they are daily exposed to in the course of serving our country and protecting individuals is granted.

“We therefore call on the federal government to review the salary of Nigerian police further, higher than the newly approved scale in addition to unfolding welfare package that will ensure loyalty to service and eliminate or reduce corruption within the force.”

