Police smash bandits’ hideouts in 3 Sokoto LGs

The Nigerian Police Force had during its Operation Sahara Storm smashed bandits’ hideouts in Rabah, Goronyo and Illela local government areas where 23 bandits were in the process neutralised, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Ahmed Zaki Gwandu, has said.

Speaking while parading the 37 suspects also arrested during the operations at the Sokoto state command’s headquarters, DIG Gwandu said 37 AK. 7 were recovered from the bandits.

Also recovered from bandits were 2 RGPs , Rocket launcher 1 412 rounds of ammunitions 1200 rounds of AA live ammunitions, one locally made pistol, Barret pistol and 4 operational vehicles.

Others were 10 cartons of Pentazocine B P 30 injection 3 trucks belonging to notorious bandits Musa Kamarawa, the trucks were at Malunfashi of Katsina state while one was at Ekpoma of Edo state.

Also 1 Lar rifle, 1 G 3 rifle 2 motorcycles 16 Techno hand phones 2 Android, cutlasses , arrows, were also recovered from the bandits.

Interviewing the suspects, Musa Kamarawa who appeared to be the one coordinating bandit’s activities in the eastern axis of Sokoto state said they were in the process to acquire truck gun before his arrest.

Kamarawa said at a point, he travelled out of Nigeria with N28m in search of the truck vehicle but could not get one.