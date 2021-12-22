Police smash gang aiding bandits in Kaduna, nab 5

The Nigeria Police have smashed a gang that specialises in aiding bandits in one of the forests in Kaduna, just as five members of the gang were arrested.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, stated this while parading the suspects, alongside 31 others arrested for various crime including kidnapping, armed robbery, and impersonation, Tuesday at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Headquarters in Abuja.

Mba said the five suspects, a male, Musilim Abubakar; and four female: Mariam Abubakar, 35; Luwesa Hassan, 19; Jummia Ibrahim, 30; and Hajara Abubakar, 19; were working with a notorious bandit.

He said he helped carry out surveillance on potential targets, pass information to the bandits in the bush, make purchases of food, drugs and other essentials as well as run a sex ring for them.

“They help to carry out surveillance of potential targets, pass information to the bandits, visit them in the bush and help them to make purchases including the supply of food items and medicals.

“One of the suspects has a brother and a boyfriend in the camp. She had gone as far as introducing so many other girls to the gang members for their sexual pleasures,’’ the spokesperson said.

He made case for community involvement in crime fighting, noting that some of the girls procured for the bandits were abused even as monetary demands were sometimes made from their families before they were released.

Speaking to journalists, Mariam, who acknowledge that she was married, said she was arrested for having a relationship with a bandit.

She confessed that she had introduced women to the bandits and had visited them at least four times in the forest camp.