Police storm IPOB/ESN hideouts in Imo, Kill 3, arrest 9

Police in Imo state have killed three fighters of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) / Eastern Security Network (ESN), arrested 9 and recovered some incriminating items after storming their hideouts in a commando style raid.

A release made available by the command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam said: “The command’s tactical teams on 07/02/2022 at about 0400 hours, after credible intelligence gathering and surveillance of some identified camps of the terror groups in the state stormed in a commando style, two identified terror camps located in Okwudo in Njaba LGA of Imo state and Umuorji Mgbidi in Oru West LGA of Imo state respectively, engaging the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle and in the process, successfully dislodged them due to their number and superior fire-power.”

Abattam further stated that, “the hoodlums who suffered heavy casualty in the process lost three of their members while, nine others were arrested with varying degrees of bullet wounds and taken to the station.

They are: Ekene Abiaziem, 31, of Mgbidi; Emmanuel Nwabueze, 58, of Mgbidi; Ifeanyi Eze, 38, of Mgbidi; Izunna Chukwukezie, 39, of Okwudo; Ejike Onuabuike, 44, of Okwudo; Chukwuebuka Elvis Nkonta, 27, of Okwudo; Jerome Amaiah, 33, of Okwudo; Chukwuebuka Nwachukwu, 23, of Okwudo; and Chimobi Ogbonna, 27, of Awomama.

On combing the bush and searching the camps , the command’s operatives recovered the following items: Three automatic pump action guns; four locally made plans; twenty-one (21) rounds of live cartridges; four locally made Improvised Explosives Devices(I.E.DS), five sharpened cutlasses; five rounds of 7.62 mm live AK47 rifle ammunition; four rounds of 5.56 mm live assault rifle ammunition; One big rubber drum containing substances suspected to be Indian hemp; Quantities of Ice Hard Drugs suspected to be Mkpurumiri; One live tortoise; Assorted black Charms; four Biafran for; Several BIAFRAN/MASSOB Identity cards and three Battle Axes 3; Four Biafran Berets; and

assorted phones.

The Police spokesman who said that investigation was still ongoing, stated that the three corpses were later deposited at the Federal Medical Center Mortuary, Owerri, lmo state, while the investigation already carried out revealed that these terror suspects were the ones that were terrorising people of the state before now and they were involved in most of the reported cases of kidnapping and armed robbery, according to the useful statements made to the police.