Police summon cleric over Tinubu, other 2023 prophesies

The Nigeria Police has reportedly invited Instagram cleric, Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, for questioning.

The police said the cleric known for his controversial preaching on social media was invited over a petition against him.

According to the invitation letter, “The office is investigating a matter reported to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan Lagos…

“In order to facilitate investigation, you are requested to report to the office in-charge of Zonal Complaint Response Unit, CSP Olukode Taofiki with GSM No. 08063250810 on 2nd February, 2022 by 1000hrs.”

Recently, the Prophet has been criticising and speaking about future elections especially 2023 general elections.

In one of his prophesies on social media via video record, he said, “If I am a true Prophet of God, Tinubu will not become the President of Nigeria and he becomes the President, he will not spend 4 years before he will die.”