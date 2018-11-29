Police thumps up CLEEN on election monitoring 

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police on Training and Development, Emmanuel Inyang has applauded CLEEN foundation on the role it played during the last 2014 general elections.

Inyang, during the foundation’ s 20th Anniversary in Abuja on Wednesday said CLEEN foundation was constantly training security officials, giving lectures and also monitoring the election in the aim to ensure that it was free and fair.

The DIG who was represented Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris at the event affirmed that he had also benefitted from part of the training from the foundation adding that the Anniversary was apt at this period .

Also, the Executive Director of Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) Mr Clement Nwankwo, used the occasion to call on the IGP to be more feasible in CSO’s election engagements.

The Executive Director of CLEEN foundation , Dr Benson Olugbuo , explained that CLEEN foundation has become an hub for knowledge enhancement in public safety ,security ,justice, research ,accountable and democratic governance and a reference point for many scholars interested in understanding the criminal justice system in Nigeria .

He further explained that the foundation is part of the global alliances and coalition possessing strong links with CSOs and state agencies in Africa.

Dr Olugbuo used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to ensure free and credible elections and also urged electoral management body and security agencies to play by the rules, be impartial and nonpartisan throughout the conduct of the elections .

“A free ,fair ,transparent and violent free election is possible when citizens engage aspirants in fruitful dialogues and campaign s are issue based devoid of hate speeches of inflammatory statements ,” he said.

