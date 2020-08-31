Police to hold community policing conference in Uyo

As part of the ongoing implementation of the National Security Policy on Community Policing in the country, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is set to hold the 2nd edition of conference and retreat for senior police officers on community policing.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frannk Mba, in a press statement, Monday in Abuja, said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has approved the 2nd Edition of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers.

“The Conference and Retreat, themed “Implementing and Operationalising Community Policing in Nigeria” is scheduled to hold in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom state Capital between November 16 and 19, 2020.

“The Conference and Retreat which will have both virtual and physical components/sessions in compliance with the COVID-19 prevention regulations, will bring together and provide a unique opportunity for Strategic Managers of the Force: Senior Police Officers of the rank of CP and above; other Heads of Police Formations; and carefully selected Community Policing Experts across the globe to engage in peer-review and cross fertilization of ideas on effective implementation of the Community-based Internal Security Management Strategy.”

The maiden edition of the conference and retreat which held in October, 2019, tagged: Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century and sponsored by the Lagos state government with support from other stakeholders, focused on new policing approaches, guidelines and tools towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes in the country.

The spokesperson disclosed that the second edition was being organised by the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with Matchmakers Consult International.