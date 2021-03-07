Police to investigate ‘killing of four herders’ in Anambra



The Anambra state police command, Sunday, ordered investigation into alleged killing of four herders at Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area in Anambra State.

The South East Zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, had in an interview with some journalists on Saturday alleged that unknown gunmen in a Hilux vehicle with red caps, invaded Mohammed Idris Cattle Settlement shooting sporadically thereby leading to the death of their four members and hundreds of Cows scattered all over the area.



Siddiki gave names of the demised as Hadari Umaru, Hamidu Umaru, Aliu Idris and Hassan Idris, and called on the police, traditional rulers and the state government to come to their rescue so as to fish out and prosecute the perpetrators.



But reacting to the allegations, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Muhammed, assured that the police in collaboration with the state government and other security agencies were doing everything possible from advocacy, sensitisation, investigation, proactive patrols and stop and search, recovery of arms, and use of ADR through Cattle Menace Committee initiated by the state government to curb farmers/herders clash with the Commissioner of Police as Chairman.



“The latest was the security summit on Tuesday last week involving various stakeholders including His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano, the Deputy Inspector-general of Police DIG Joseph Ebunike, Traditional Rulers, Presidents General of town unions, Vigilante groups, Youth Leaders etc.

“The Command is aware of Govt support and commitment to peace in the State and will continue to sustain efforts to fish out and punish criminal elements in the State without reservations. The CP has ordered full scale investigation into the latest attack on herders in Orumba South and the perpetrators when arrested will be brought to justice.



“The Command assures all and sundry of the renewed commitment of the Police in securing lives and properties in of all living in Anambra State,” Muhammed added.

