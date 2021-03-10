Police to release pictures of rapists in Bauchi communities



The Bauchi state commissioner of police (CP) Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has vowed that police under his watch in the state will not be lenient with rapists but will humiliate them.



Mr Alabi who was deployed to the state on Monday to replace Lawal Jimeta that has been promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) made the statement Wednesday while addressing officers of the command.



According to him, the command will come up with a policy that will humiliate convicted rapists by pasting their pictures in all communities in the state.



“The offenders should know that rape is a very serious offense that has a very serious penalty. Part of the measures I want to put in place is whoever commits rape and is established, we will paste his pictures in various communities.



“So when people see that this is a rapist, it will send signal to other members of the community and nobody will want to be blackmailed. So that can serve as deterrence to others”. He opined.



The police commissioner while commenting on the incessant banditry that continues to escalate in parts of the north assured that under his watch, banditry will not spread to Bauchi state.