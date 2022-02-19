Police to the rescue as man nails teenager on tree

In Kenya, Police are investigating a matter where a teenager was nailed on a tree for suspected theft.

The 19-year-old identified as Collins Sambaya is said to have been assaulted by one Elvis Irime by nailing him on a tree on the allegation that he had stolen his radio.

The matter was reported by the area chief Evans Endesha by phone.

“It was reported by North Izava location chief namely Evans Endesha by phone that he received a report that a person had been nailed on a tree by some people,” part of the police report read.

After the reports, the police immediately swung into action and visited the scene where they confirmed that the teenager had been nailed on a tree.

They however did not nab the suspect as he had already run away upon seeing the officers approaching and is still at large.

Collins was rescued and rushed to Mbale referral hospital and he is in stable condition.