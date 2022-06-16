Police uncover ‘baby factory’, recover 4 pregnant girls, 31 ‘sex slaves’ 99 in Anambra 

The Anambra State Police command, Wednesday, bursted a hotel at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, where teenagers and adolescents were suspectedly converted to sex workers for commercialisation of their babies.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement, revealed that the operatives also recovered four of those girls who were already pregnant and 31 others, adding that they were aged between 14 to 17.

According to Ikenga, the police equally arrested three persons in connection to the crime, namely; Mrs Ifeoma Uzo, 35 years; Mr Chidiebere Alaka 28 years; and Mr Nweke Chidiebere; and recovered some riffles and some cash.

“Following a rigorous analysis of crime trends and pattern, the Command Operatives on 13th June, 2022, working on information bursted a hotel named Gally Gally in Nkpor where they use children between the ages of 14years – 17years for sex slaves, prostitution and baby factory.

The Operatives rescued, 35 girls and four of them are pregnant. The police also arrested three persons namely: Mrs Ifeoma Uzo age ‘F’ 35 years, Chidiebere Alaka ‘M’ 28 years and Nweke Chidiebere.

“We recovered three pump action gun, seven cartridges and cash sum of Eight hundred and seventy seven thousand, five hundred naira (#877,500).

“The Suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members. We also have NATIP here, whom we shall hand over the victim for the welfare and rehabilitation of the children.All suspects will charged to court at the end of investigations,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

