Police unseal Anambra Assembly

The police in Anambra state yesterday announced the unsealing of the Anambra state House of Assembly.

A statement by the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the decision to unseal the complex followed receipt of a letter from the leadership of the house.

“The Anambra state Police Command wishes to inform the Public that today (yesterday) the Command has received a letter from the leadership of the Anambra state House of Assembly requesting the

Command to unseal the Assembly Complex for legislative duties.

“It would be recalled that on the same leadership of the House requested the Command to seal the Assembly Complex in order to prevent break down of law and order.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar has ordered for the Assembly Complex to be unsealed with immediate effect,” the statement highlighted.

He did not specify which faction’s leadership had written to it.

The House became factionalised on November 13, when about 20 of the 30 members of the House impeached the Speaker, Rita Maduagwu, for alleged financial impropriety, highhandedness, incompetence, and gross misconduct.

They also elected another lawmaker, Ikem Uzoezie, as Speaker.

