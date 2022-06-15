Police urge public to disregard recircled video threat to attack Zamfara churches

The Zamfara state Police command Wednesday urged the general public to disregard attempt by some mischievous persons to mislead unsuspecting members of the public and cause disharmony through the recirculation of an old video, recorded since 8th November, 2021 during a press briefing by CP Ayuba N. Elkanah.

This is contained in a statement made available to Blueprint, which was signed by the command public relations officer, SP. Muhammad Shehu.

“For the purpose of clarification, the command wishes to state that the referenced video was culled from a confidence building press briefing granted by the Zamfara state Commissioner of Police to calm, as at November 2021, the tension caused by the recovery of a letter of threat to attack churches in Zamfara State.”

The command, while reassuring the public of its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state, called on members of the public and the media to disregard the video, as it is the handiwork of mischief makers.

