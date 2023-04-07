Police’ll secure critical infrastructure, worship centres, others – Oyo commissioner

Oyo state Commissioner of Police CP Adebowale Williams on Friday disclosed that the Command would beef up security on critical infrastructure, places of worship, recreation centres, public spaces, and correctional facilities in the state.

CP Williams, in a statement issued on his behalf by the state police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso, said other areas to be focused on during the Easter celebration were “media houses, financial institutions, all connecting routes and major highways leading inwards and outside the state.”

He gave the assurance that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure a crime-free environment during and beyond the Easter festivities.

“Also, the Command has also increased layers of supervision for its field operatives to provide the necessary guidance and as well ensure optimum professionalism while discharging their statutory duties in tandem with respect of the rights of residents.”

