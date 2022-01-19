Police’ll stop abductions on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – CP

The Oyo state Police command has put in place security measures to forestall future abduction incidents along the Onigarri axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and other adjoining routes.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ngozi Onadeko, made this known on Wednesday in a statement issued on her behalf by the Oyo state command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso.

CP Onadeko stressed that to achieve this, the command has emplaced proactive security measures to ensure that the nefarious activities of the hoodlums operating in the axis are nipped in the bud in coordinated corporation with adjoining State Commands.

The commissioner of police stated that there was no need for the people of Oyo state “to panic or agitate as adequate deployment of tactical and operational assets would be seen swarming the axis and embarking on; joint intelligence-led surveillance, aggressive patrols with adjoining states, combing of forests alongside local hunters and vigilantes and permanent visibility policing measures intensified along the busy highways.”

“The Oyo state police command under the leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko has re-affirmed its commitment to leave no stone unturned in ridding the State and its surrounding environs off undesirable criminal elements,” it said.

CP Onadeko, while soliciting the cooperation of the people of Oyo state with the police in exchange of credible and timely information, urged them to eschew crime and criminality at all times.