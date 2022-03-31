‘Policeman’ nabbed for impersonation



The Edo state police command has arrested a dismissed Police Inspector, John Terso, for allegedly defrauding one Saliu Gideon Olauntoba of the sum of N185,000.

He was said to have obtained the money from the victim on the guise of helping him to track Iphone 12promax, Iphone 11promax, Iphone Xr, Infinix Hd and Infinix Smart 5.

Until his arrest, Terso was said to be parading himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP 1) attached to IRT.

He was reportedly enlisted into the force in the year 2000, trained in Police College Kaduna and rose to the rank of an Inspector, before he was dismissed from the force on the 13/02/2019 for professional misconduct.

According to a statement issued by the state Police spokesman, Kontongs Bello, the suspect had claimed to be a tracker with the IRT department.

Kontongs said, “On interrogation, the suspect confessed to defrauding one Saliu Gideon Olauntoba N185,000.”

The statement added, “The suspect also defrauded one Gloria Aziengbe Twenty Thousand Naira (N20,000.00) for same purpose which he couldn’t deliver.

“He would be charged to court for impersonating and obtaining money under false pretense at the end of the investigation.”