Policies: Workers unite against CAC management over rights



The organised Labour Thursday said they have resolved to work assiduously to tackle the management of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) over their anti-workers policies.



The two workers’ unions in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have agreed to put aside their differences to ensure the protection of workers rights in the Commission.



The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of TUC and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), an affiliate of NLC had disagreed on ways to address the issues affect the workers.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led its affiliates to picket the Commission, an action which was condemned by SSASCGOC.

Speaking after meeting with the leadership of the two unions, , NLC president, Ayuba Wabba said they are resolved to seek common ground.

“I want to assure you that all of us are working assiduously to try to see to it that the core values of unions that extends solidarity to each other and even try to ensure that injury to one is injury to all will continue to be respected

“We are coming up with a united voice to continue to defend the rights and privileges of Nigerian workers and even by extension, the citizens of our dear country who actually look up to Labour to play the traditional role of protecting citizens’ rights.”

