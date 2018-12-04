Policy on public building maintenance underway -Fashola

In line with its desire to safe-guard public investment and ensure optimal utilization of resources, the federal government intends to produce policy guidelines for maintenance of public buildings nationwide.

Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola stated this on Tuesday at the stakeholders workshop on the draft National Building Maintenance Policy in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry (works and housing sector), Mohammed Bukar said “the Policy framework is expected to serve as a guide to all stakeholders in the maintenance of public building assets under their purview”.

He said that “ The essence of the policy to ensure that public building continue to serve their intended purposes for longer period as well as guarantee safety, health and comfort for usage.

“The document is equally expected to provide effective means of addressing challenges and shortcomings associated with public buildings maintenance culture in Nigeria.

Fashola said the effective management of infrastructural assets is most critical to their continuous existence and optimal performance.

“Considering the fact that public buildings represent significant investment of the tax payers’ money, preserving the building facilities is, therefore, necessary for overall development of the country.

“It is on record that in the last three years the federal government invested heavily in the building industry. The administration is constructing over 5000 mixed housing units across the country with over 2000 units on ground.

“Six (6) federal secretariats were constructed in some states of the federation where there were no secretariats before, while over twenty others were renovated in order to create conducive working environment.

Meanwhile, the director of Planning, Research and Services of the ministry (Works and Housing Sector) Dr. Fagous Arise-Egho said there is no one holistic document treating public building maintenance in Nigeria, this is the first of its kind.

According to him,” all other documents that we have are in piece-meals. That is why the government of the day is making a frantic effort to come with this policy draft by engaging all stakeholders. The stakeholders are drawn from the academic, related government ministries, departments and agencies all over the federation and professional bodies like Association of Facilities Managers.

He added that the engagement cuts across both private sector and public sector expertise and would go a long way in curbing incessant building decay and collapse in the country”.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.