Political ambitions should be derived from grassroots – Nuhu Baba

Nuhu Baba Hassan (Zanna Soloma of Gubja Emirate) is the chairman, North East Commodity Association (NECA) in Yobe state. In this interview with Yusuf A Yusuf, he says no one can aspire into any public office without proper consultation with stakeholders at the grassroots.

What are your views about politics in Yobe state?

Yobe is one of the All Progressives Congress states in the country. In the last general elections, the state delivered over 75 per cent of its total votes for both the president and the incumbent governor of the state, Mai Mala Buni. From the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan and the other two senators, all members of the House of Representatives, 24 members of the state House of Assembly, 17 local government chairmen and their councilors, they were all elected under the auspices of APC. In other words, Yobe is almost 99 per cent APC.



In supporting youths to excel especially in this democratic era, what have you done to ensure that those affected by insurgency are supported?

My local government is Gujba LGA. It is the worst hit council by insurgency as a lot of our people were killed and property worth billions of naira lost. In fact, we were displaced for over two years without shelter. At my own end as the chairman of the North East Commodity Association, we empowered hundreds of youths in farming and gave out soft loans to cultivate more hectares of lands. Currently in Yobe, we have 70 tractors at our disposal and each tractor has three persons working on it. We ensure the hiring of tractors are given out at subsidized rates. Since our youths are involved in farming, we are more concerned about supporting them to excel. Also, I have been personally supporting the younger ones with learning materials such as books, uniforms so as to increase the school enrolments. I also offered tuition fees to some students in my localities.

Youths in Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu and Tarmuwa are asking you to contest for the Reps seat. Are you interested?

Well, in life when people see you doing good things to them, some think you have the ambition of contesting for one political office or the other. Politics is not about what you want to be, but what your people want you to be. Since my childhood, Allah blessed me with a heart to assist others. The little I have at my disposal, I ensure that I share with people around me. In our house, you are not permitted to eat food alone; sharing is part of our family and that is why I always do it. I have come across many people in life and assisted them to excel. Coming back to your question, if my people ask me to do anything for them, I am at their disposal but that has to be an unanimous decision. We have our royal fathers, elders and political mentors; we don’t just do things anyhow. I have respect for them and their advice is very essential at all times.



What sector do you think needs more attention in Gujba and Gulani?

Not only Gujba and Gulani, but it includes Tarmuwa and Damaturu the state capital. These local government councils depend solely on agriculture and business. The biggest project that would boost the economy of the areas is train services along the Gujba axis. When this is done, the people of the areas and even other parts of the country would benefit from it. To be specific, I am from Ambiya Tasha in Gujba LGA. When we were children; I can vividly recall how the economy of our area was booming. People came from Port Harcourt, Lagos and other southern parts of the country for businesses. Cement, palm oil, motor spare parts were all transported by train and from here, 50 naira can take you to Lagos for your business activities; so, I believe restoring the train services is very key in our area. The second is farming. Our greatest challenge now is insecurity. Thank God, Governor Mai Mala Buni is doing his best but we need support from the federal government and developing partners. Our local government is the worst hit by Boko Haram insurgency, having been taken over by terrorists for a period of over two years. The local government is seen as the food basket of the state. A lot of people in some parts of the state that have low rainfall come here for agriculture and we have one of the largest markets; therefore, boosting agricultural activities would surely create jobs to many youths in this area.

Do you think Gov Mai Mala Buni has done well politically as governor and acting chairman of the APC Extra Ordinary Convention Committee?

Un-doubtfully, Governor Mai Mala has done exceedingly well in Yobe state. First in history, the governor embarked on construction of modern markets across the major cities of Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru and would soon commence in Buniyadi and Geidam. The governor is also constructing a trailer park in Potiskum currently of which about 5,000 youths would directly earn a living there. There is also the construction of roads, 178 primary healthcare clinics to mention but a few. He has spent not up to three years in office, but the number of projects executed, one may think he had served eight years. I am really impressed with his performances. At the national level of our party, he has succeeded in reconciling all the aggrieved members not only in Yobe but across all states of the federation. That is why in Yobe, the state is 99 percent APC. In fact, the projects he executed are campaigning for him for the second tenure or any position he may wish to aspire in future. Therefore, permit me to say that he has performed exceedingly well. We will stand by him to ensure he continues to bring developmental projects to Yobe.

Gujba is the food basket of Yobe state. If given the opportunity to advocate, which project would you like the federal government to embark upon?

You know access to white collar jobs are very difficult these days; so, the federal government should place more emphasis on empowerment of youths. Our skills acquisition, vocational centres should be revived to make them active and create jobs for our people. Our agricultural extension workers should be equipped to train farmers on modern techniques of farming. Many still believe in old methods; therefore, training them would yield more agricultural produce.

Recently, some politicians were criticising Governor Buni for not living up to expectations in his state. Do you believe in those allegations?

Those are Abuja politicians. Thank God you said allegations. They are people that are afraid of what would happen in 2023. Mai Mai Mala Buni is a uniting factor ever known in the country. They are making unnecessary criticisms to distract him, but I want to tell you he is unshakable. Work has not stopped in Yobe, he is always in the full picture of what is happening in the state. There are a lot of governors that are busy in their states and salaries are not paid, projects are not executed. Here, we need constructive criticisms and not these shabby ones.

The 2023 electioneering period has started. Do you see an APC presidency? Not only the presidency, but from councilors, local government chairmen, Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senators, APC would clinch all. Look at the supposed party claiming to take over from APC; they are splitting, becoming weaker and weaker every day, I have no doubt in my mind that come 2023, Nigeria’s next president would still come from APC.