Political parties should adopt direct primaries

The news of senate approval of direct primaries has continued to elicit mixed reactions across the country. Many Nigerians have described the bill as timely and welcome development. To them, it will check the excesses of state governors who control and ensure that only their lackeys get the party tickets.







The amendment to some clauses of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2021 was passed on July 15, 2021. Under Clause 87, a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under the bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Since the restoration of democracy, political parties have been using indirect primaries to select their candidates. Through indirect primaries only parties’ delegates and other executives are allowed to vote. Sometimes, the outcomes or results of indirect primaries conducted by political parties are influenced or manipulated by top politicians. That was why, during primaries, there were widely reported cases of financial inducement in exchange of votes. Besides, governors who control the parties’ structures usually give directives on the candidates the delegates should elect.



However, if the proposed bill for direct primaries becomes law and political parties adopt it, Nigerians will experience the opposite. While indirect primaries narrow selection of candidates in the hands of few selected delegates, direct primaries will provide room for massive participation of youths and women in the selection of candidates. It takes only a member with membership card to participate and select candidate of his/ her choice.

Also, the incessant monetisation of party primaries as obtained in indirect primaries will be checkmated. The fear of some powerful governors imposing their candidates against the wishes of the electorate will stop.

Despite the fact that the country will benefit tremendously from the direct primaries, some invisible hands are working hard to frustrate the passage of the bill. To this category of people, direct primaries means the end of their political dominance and maneuvering.

With voters’ apathy on the increase, there is the need for more participation of the electorate not only in elections but also in party primaries. The country’s political culture is rapidly changing with more Nigerians becoming enlightened. We can not expect our decades-old democracy to remain static while other countries’ democracy are fast changing.

While it is inarguable to say that there exist some problems associated with direct primaries like overcrowding, thuggery and even money inducement, it remains the best method for selection of candidates for election into political offices. Let our political parties try it

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state08169056963

