Political reality initially makes governance looks difficult, Oyetola



Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Sunday, said governance looks difficult to him because of the political realities when he entered office in 2018.



Oyetola who wondered how he was able to pay salary and pension regularly, said he never expected that governing the state would be that easy for him.



Speaking at an interactive meetings with party officials and political appointees across the state at the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, Oyetola attributed his success to the support of God.



He appealed to the political office holders and party leaders to be friendly with the aggrieved members of the party and settle whatever dispute among party members.



He said, “when we came into office, political realities seems it will be difficult to run a successful government, but God has always lead our path. Today, we are building roads, paying salaries and pension as and when due.



“Every Senatorial District is asking for more roads without remembering where we started from. To the glory of God we are placing the state on the path of prosperity. Some state cannot pay salary as we are doing, and our infrastructure drive is not suffering.



“I plead with you in offices in various capacities to reach out to those yet to benefit from appointment with a view to keep the party united. Your welfare will always be my priority,” Oyetola added.



The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, urged party members to mobilise residents to register and get their voters card to enable them vote to return Oyetola in 2022.

