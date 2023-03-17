Political violence: Withraw Okechukwu Ezea’s Certificate of Return, HURIWA tells INEC

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to yank off the name of Labour Party’s Enugu North Senator-Elect, Okechukwu Ezea from the list of members-elect into the 10th National Assembly for allegedly inciting political violence in Enugu state ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly polls.



Ezea had in a viral video circulating on social media said “governorship election would be a do-or-die battle in the state.”

HURIWA National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, who stated this Thursday during a press conference, said Ezea’s inflammatory remarks should not be swept under carpet going by the violence recorded in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls.

He said Ezea’s action of voter intimidation and threat contravened Sections 125 and 128 of the Electoral Act 2022, adding that both sections clearly prescribed three years imprisonment for political actors found to incite voters and threaten the electorate in an election.

“Many voices of reason have since berated Ezea over his inflammatory comment which is against the Peace Accord signed by all candidates in the state before the election but he won’t withdraw the comment or apologise for such unpardonable statement which is capable of precipitating bloodshed in the March 18 governorship election in the state,” he said

Speaking further Onwubiko urged INEC to delist Ezea’s name from the list of Senators-elect just as the commission rightfully removed the name of the embattled majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa from the list of Reps-member elect over his alleged involvement in the killing of several persons and burning of the secretariat of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

HURIWA said just as security agencies arrested and charged Doguwa for culpable homicide, the police should immediately swing into action and arrest and charge Ezea because he committed almost similar offence even if not in the same terrain of murder but that of spreading hate message which may inevitably snowball into hate crime if not prevebted by the security agencies.



The group further asked INEC to cancel the February 25 election in the Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu state just like the commission did in the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State and announced supplementary election in the constituency.



HURIWA maintained that it is important to conduct fresh elections in Enugu North Senatorial District because the February 25 election witnessed voter intimidation and political violence apparently sparked by Ezea’s alleged vitriolic comments.

Onwubiko said, “Ezea’s action contravenes the Electoral Act 2022, especially Section 125 which provides thus: Any person who at an election acts or incites others to act in a disorderly manner commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months or both.

“Also, his action violates Section 128 (a) which states: A person who— (a) directly or indirectly, by his or herself or by another person on his or her behalf, makes use of or threatens to make use of any force, violence or restrain commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of three years.

“We at HURIWA strongly condemn the incitement to violence by the accidentally elected Senator for Enugu North who rode on the wave of charismatic popularity of Peter Obi to win under Labour Party platform even when he has now shown himself to be predisposed to political violence or at least espouses political violence.

“We reemphasise our call to the Inspector General of Police to arrest Ezea for questioning so as to prevent violence at the March 18 poll. It is so arrogant of him that he has put up defiance and failed to apologise for urging voters in Nsukka senatorial zone to see the Saturday election as a do-or-die affair even when he is not on the ballot on Saturday thereby still asking his political nitwits to unleash violence.

“Ezea’s clever-by-half attempt to obfuscate the serious import of that term in Nigeria by going to Oxford dictionary literally meaning without looking at the root of that term, is deceptive, absolutely unacceptable and primitive. IGP should arrest him immediately.

“We also call on INEC for the withdrawal of his certificate of return and repeat of the election for Senate should the political thugs in Nsukka follow his guide and unleash mayhem on Saturday since he failed to apologise even on air.

“Persons elected for public office should operate with decorum and uphold the tenets of democracy which include civility and peaceful elections. Elections are not a do-or-die affair and the court should remain a legal option to explore to challenge the outcome of polls.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

