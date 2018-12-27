Politicians approach us for PVC purchase, Oyo REC cries out

Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barrister Mutiu Agboke, yesterday revealed that some politicians in the state have approached the commission for purchase of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

Though he declined to name the party and individuals who approached his staff for the purpose, the REC said this represent serious threat that must be stopped.



Agboke made this revelation while speaking at a one-day seminar of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (OMPAN), Oyo State chapter.



He said people need to know that knowledge in election is about law, process and regulations that guided the entire electoral system.



“There is no available PVC INEC can sell to any politician and none of our staff will be compromised. I have nothing to hide concerning 2019 general election in Oyo State, whoever wins in 2019 shall be announce as the winners,” Agboke said.



The seminar was organised for training members on how to promote media integrity and enhance a better society through balanced and objective news reportage.



Tasking online media practitioners on professionalism, he called on the online media practitioners to be more professional in their reportage, noting that they should always check their fact before publishing any news so as to avoid misleading the public.



He added that journalist should always be ethical and professional in discharging their duties, noting that adequate reportage go a long way in changing the peoples mind set.



“Get your fact before you publish any story, be ethical and professional, by doing this, 2019 election will be credible, free and fair if you desist from disseminating fake news.



The two resource persons at the event, Wale Ojo-Lanre and Pastor Bisi Oladele encouraged the online media practitioners to be more diligent in their services.



