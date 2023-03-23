Politicians plan to sponsor violent protests, Kaduna government alleges

The Kaduna state government claimed Thursday that some politicians intend to finance and encourage their supporters to participate in large-scale demonstrations aimed to destabilise law and order.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement Thursday that the state government had learned of these intentions through reliable intelligence sources.

Aruwan noted that the state administration and security organisations were still closely monitoring the situation.

“It must be emphasised that persons or groups who engage in actions which could lead to civil unrest, threats to life, or destruction of property will not be spared, as the full weight of the law will be applied accordingly.

“The suspension of street protests or processions remains in place, in the overall public interest,” he said.

He urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to educate their wards against being used by persons who seek to prey on vulnerable emotions and volatile atmospheres to generate chaos.

This comes two days after Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was named the victor of the Kaduna state governorship election on March 19 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). (Ripples Nigeria)

