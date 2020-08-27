Politicians want to cause religious crisis in Oyo – Ex CAN boss

Immediate past chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo state, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, has alerted that some politicians in the state are bent on using religion to fuel a crisis in the state.

Pastor Akanmu, who raised the alarm Thursday in Ibadan, adduced the recent allegations and counter attacks on the Oyo state government by some religious leaders on the appointments and the TESCOM online recruitment exercise.

The former chairman of CAN, who advised religious leaders in the state to distance themselves from politicians, urged them not to allow the politicians to use them to cause religious crises in the state.

“The recent allegations and attacks on the state government by some religious leaders and reactions or responses from some concerned individuals and government are unnecessary and counterproductive.

“The people of Oyo State are one big family; it’s been so for a very long time that’s why we enjoyed interreligious marriages, our families move from one religion to another without suffering attack from families or relatives. Why should our people now harbour agents of darkness to cause problems in the state?

“My years as CAN chairman in the state enjoyed great support from Muslim leaders, especially the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, including Edo and Delta. The peace we enjoyed in Oyo state during the last administration of late Abiola Ajimobi was due to the solid relationship that existed between the leadership of the two notable religions in the state”.

He said those alleging marginalization of Muslims in appointments by the Makinde administration are unaware of the governor’s relationship with the true Muslims in the state.

“Of course, it is obvious they are ignorant of the role played by the Muslim leaders, especially the Aare Musulumi in the emergence of Engineer Seyi Makinde as the state governor.

“How could you accuse someone who replaced late Kehinde Ayoola, who was a Christian with a Muslim as Commissioner for Environments and Natural Resources of discriminating against Muslims? Are Christians not aware of it?

“Our interest is in good governance, which Oyo is now enjoying. The governor has been excellent and very fair to all, and that’s why religious leaders are praying everyday for the success of his administration. It would be very unfair of us to allow politicians to hijack our religions for the purpose of disturbing the existing peace in the land”.

Pastor Akanmu advised Governor Makinde not to be distracted by the baseless accusations, but to remain focused and maintained his balanced relationship and commitment with every region and tribe in the state.