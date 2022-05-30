Politicians weaponising poverty against Nigerians – Reps aspirant

With alleged high inducement of delegates during primaries of major political parties in the country, an aspirant for the Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Calabar South federal constituency of Cross River state, under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Thomas Andrew, has said politicians were “weaponising” poverty.

Mr Andrew, a Journalist and politician, who said this in Calabar in a press conference, Monday, said, “A typical Nigerian politician weaponises poverty to impoverish Nigerian people. If you fear God, you should understand that you rise by lifting others and not by using their poverty to taunt them.

“As a leader, the quality of life of your people should be a reflection of your own quality of life. If I am enjoying life, my people should also enjoy, they should not be wallowing in the mud of abject poverty without hope whatsoever while you cruise.

“The people should feel the impact of their legislator or leader within the resources available. This is what we will do differently and that is why I am saying that the ADC is the only viable alternative Nigerians have.”

Explaining his plans for the constituents, Andrew said, “I will ensure my federal constituency gets whatever is due it. My door will be opened, the books will be opened, transparency shall guide constituency resources spending and the people shall feel the impact of whatever resources that drops for them anytime, any day and not when election is at the corner.”

He said he was on a rescue mission and shall not tow the path of the other political parties, which he said, were driving the country aground.

Restating his desire to open a new chapter of representation, the aspirant said, “the people are yearning to feel the difference that we will offer. The African Democratic Congress is the party to beat on Election Day. We are poised to offer something different to the people of Akpabuyo, Bakassi and Calabar South federal constituency.

“As we speak, we have a representative that has been there since 1999, and he has done very well but by next year, the man would have been in the House of Representatives for 24 years. Just as my father retired from civil service in 1999 and is resting from much labour, we need older people to retire and rest.

“Our people deserve much more than condolence visits or visits when their wives put to birth. I shall redefine representation and not only when election is at the corner.

“We want a fresh start with ADC as an alternative. We will pursue issue-based campaigns and we will not be intimidated. At my age, I am a bridge between the young and the old, and we all understand that we need a new direction. We cannot do things the old ways and expect a different result.”

