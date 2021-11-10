Politics aside, we are brothers, join me to build Anambra – Soludo tells Ozigbo, others

The Anambra state governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Wednesday, beckoned on his opponents in other political parties to join him to build the state.

Soludo who spoke after he was declared winner of the just concluded Anambra state governorship election pledged to govern the state as a Chief Servant, assuring that he would seek advice and guidance of the populace always.

Soludo, who was the candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) on the November 6 poll, garnered a total of 112,229 votes to defeat 17 other candidates including his closest rival, Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) who pooled 53,807.

The incoming governor while extending his hands of fellowship to other contestants, said the just concluded poll equally showed that Nigeria would become great if its institutions and people continuously work together.

He said, “To the estimated 17 million Ndi Anambra (Anambra people) within and outside our homeland (state), this is your moment, seize it! This victory is your victory. My role will be that of your chief servant, and I will work every minute of the day with you to make you profoundly proud.

“I will need the guidance, advice and contribution of everyone to succeed. Our state is one of infinite possibilities and humungous opportunities. Working in collaboration with other states, the federal government, and the international community, we have all that it takes to make our state whatever we collectively will that it can be.

“As we transit to a post-oil world and into the 4th Industrial Revolution, let us work together to build upon the foundations of our founding fathers and predecessors to create that livable and prosperous homeland that is the industrial, technology and leisure hub of West Africa. This is our manifest destiny, and collectively we shall get there!

“The run up to this election and the election itself tested the resilience and integrity of our federal institutions. Many times there were tensions especially as one party boasted that it must “take” or “conquer” Anambra by all means. Our institutions proved again and again that this country can achieve eminent greatness when our institutions rise up to the occasion.

“To my fellow candidates in the election, I wish to congratulate you for the gallant contest. Our people have spoken overwhelmingly, and surely that loud voice is the voice of God. The ultimate winner is Anambra people: we are all winners. I hereby extend my hand of fellowship to all of you. I need all of you to succeed. Politics aside, we are all brothers. Let’s come together for the “Project Anambra”.