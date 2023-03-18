Politics must not cause us to fight each other – Yobe gov Buni

The Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has urged the people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully for hitch-free elections in the state.

In a statement signed by the director-general, press and media affairs to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni said the state “remains a politically peaceful state with no history of political violence.”

The governor urged the electorate to build on the successes recorded in previous elections for “a successful exercise across the state.”

According to the statement, the governor said, “We must not derail from our very successful and excellent record of conducting peaceful elections in Yobe state.”

He pledged support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure the success of the elections.

“We are a united family and politics must never divide us to fight against each other,” he said.

