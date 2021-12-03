Politics our leading problem, but can’t divide us – Peace Corps boss

The Commandant-General, Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC), Dr. Mustapha M. Abubakar, has identified politics as the only area where Nigeria as a nation had failed and declared that it couldn’t divide Nigerians.

Abubakar, who spoke at the National Peace Summit, held at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Abuja, Thursday and organised by the Corps, expressed the optimism that it could be fixed.

He said: “The Nigerian Peace Corps believes in the unity of Nigeria. We believe because we have seen that Nigeria’s unity is working for us as a people in 99% areas. The only area Nigeria as a country has failed is in the area of politics, which accounts for only one per cent.

“This is not strong enough to divide us as a people. The NPC believes that together we can fix it. Nigeria failed today not because of the marriage between the south and the north, but because of our inability to be responsible partners.”

Abubakar, who also urged all Nigerians to tolerate one another, called on the stakeholders to intercede for NPC for its inauguration as a paramilitary agency in the country.

Also speaking, the founder, Mediation Training Institute, Dr. Segun Ogunyannwo, called on Nigerians to be united and embrace love and peace.

Ogunyannwo, who was the keynote speaker at the event, also charged Nigerians to practice love among themselves, adding that the “only missing link in the country is love.”

