Politics Today names Senator Sani Musa Lawmaker of the Year

As part of activities marking the Second Anniversary ofPolitics Today, an Online newspaper, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger state) has been declared its Lawmaker of the Year 2021.

Presenting the award to the lawmaker in Abuja on Thursday, representative of the newspaper’s management and Editor-in-Chief, Nasir Dambatta, said it was in recognition of the sterling contributions of the lawmaker to improving the lives of his constituents, initiating the “highest number of Bills, numbering 26 (among the Top Ten newbies of the 9th Senate); scholarships to support academic excellence among youths, women and children; and supporting party structure for democratic success at all levels.”

Other reasons the newspaper management gave for the award include:

“recognition of your outstanding courage and patriotism in upholding the highest values of integrity and professionalism in political services with sound morale for national rebirth and development”.

During the newspaper’s first anniversary last year, it partnered Nigeria Institute of Public Relations(NIPR) to honor Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wammako (Sokoto) Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi) and Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare( Zamfara) among a host of others.

This year, according to Dambatta, the Award is being handed to the recipients individually due to respect for the COVID-19 protocol, which frowns at public gathering of too many persons.

Meanwhile, new groups have started emerging, across Northern and Southern Nigeria, endorsing Senator Sani Musa for the National Chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent weeks, making him so far the most visible among the 11 candidates for that office.