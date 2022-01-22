Politics won’t stop food support to vulnerable citizens, says Oyetola



Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the food support scheme to the vulnerable will continue irrespective of the political intrigues introduced by the opposition.



The government disclosed that nothing would stop the initiative as it was committed to championing the welfare and general well-being of the people, particularly the vulnerable segment of the populace, saying the positive feedback received from the beneficiaries have justified its noble intent.



With the distribution of the 10th edition of the food support scheme, over 300,000 vulnerable households have now benefited directly.



Speaking with journalists at the open ground of the Local Government Service Commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said the scheme would continue till the end of his second term, if returned as governor.



He said responses from the beneficiaries had justified the noble intent of the government to run participatory and all-inclusive governance where democratic dividends would be seen and equally felt by the citizenry.



Oyetola said the scheme had in the last ten months of its inauguration, contributed to the economy of the State and the general welfare and well-being of the vulnerable citizens who are the direct beneficiaries.

“Sincerely speaking, the feedback has been quite encouraging. The people of the State have displayed high sense of appreciation to our wonderful work in the area of infrastructure development and especially in the area of food support. The feedback we are getting is a well-done job and they are appreciative of it.



“We are not unmindful of the local industries that are into food productions, for instance, last month, we distributed Ofada rice locally produced and sourced from our local farmers and by next month, we are looking at another local food that would be distributed to the vulnerable citizens.



“This is to encourage local entrepreneurs because our focus is to grow local productions, improve on our productivity and support agro-allied industries to grow for the overall development of our dear State”, he added.



Also, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Lekan Badmus lauded the Governor for placing the scheme on his priority list.