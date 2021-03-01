LG polls: Fresh crisis hits Oyo PDP over candidates’ selection

Fresh crisis is now brewing in the Oyo state state chapter of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the mode of selection of candidates for the May 15 local government election in the state.

The crisis reared its head as members of the party kicked against the alleged move by the party leadership to adopt selection instead of the earlier position which was based on election through congress in all the 33 local government areas of the state.

Already, PDP leaders in Itesiwaju local government, Otu, on Sunday, in a statement signed by its Local Organizing Secretary, Mr Lamuye Oni, frowned at the selection approach describing it as illegal pointing out that Governor Seyi Makinde would not condone it.

“Selection of candidates for any election is obviously another method of imposition which will be counter productive, there are other party members who may not have the opportunity to be close to the governor or the roundtable of power, but very relevant and grounded in their domain, we believe selection option will shortchange such people”, he said.

The PDP Chieftain added, “Therefore, it will be in tandem with democratic dictates and in the nationally acceptable best practices to pick our party candidates through fair and free party primary, however, if there are solid cases against any stages of the party primary, such can be addressed objectively.”

“For the party to accommodate other interest groups in the party, each Local government area should be allowed to use peculiar acceptable methods under the full watch of the State party leadership, but this should not be made the supper criteria to wave away our party primary.”

According to Mr Lamuye in the statement, members of the party were elated when they firstly heard of the openness that was earlier introduced to the system, which led to the production of of the list of Returning Officers throughout the local government that make up the State, “but were taken aback when they learnt that the list had been withdrawn for a selection system”.

He stressed that those who have fought for the stability and progress of PDP in all the rural areas would not be given fair representation in the process as only those who he said are close to the governor would be picked.

“PDP is the most democratic in all its doings and actions, It will never indulge in illegality, moreso, the Oyo State chapter, where we have Governor Seyi Makimde as party Leader, who is progressive by nature and disposition, he will not fall for anything other than what the party constitution dictates.

“Solution to the perceived wrongs on the list of the returning officers, is not selection of our party candidates for the coming local government election, such idea is only coming from those that developed trepidation because of their weakness in their respective local area and who only want to cover up with the tailor-made argument against the returning officers list.”