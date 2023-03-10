Polls: PDP calls for Osun CPs redeployment over ‘bias’

The Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in charge of election, CP Abayomi Oladipo, over his alleged bias.

The acting chairman of the party, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, made the call at a press conference, Friday in Osogbo, stating that the CP had not been professional in the discharge of his duties.

He said, “All petitions from PDP on violent attacks on our members were not attended to. We have concluded that the state election commissioner is biased and partisan. We call for his redeployment with immediate effect.

“It is, thus, sad that instead of attending to the petitions of the victims, the ongoing operation is targeting the victims, the PDP.

“All these are ploys to disrupt the peace of Osun state ahead of the rescheduled House of Assembly election.

The PDP also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, of importing armed men into the state for the arrest of PDP leaders and its members.

“PDP leaders are being hunted and arrested in Gestapo style. Across Osun state, the houses of our leaders are being surrounded and raided even without search warrants. Where our leaders are not at home, their families are arrested and their cars were taken away on various false pretexts.

“We want to note particularly that instead of arresting APC members who are attacking PDP members on daily basis.

“They said the state-wide raid is targeting the victims instead of the culprits. PDP members are the victims of APC violence. Now PDP members are the ones being arrested.

“Five of our members were killed at Ilesa, shortly after the visit of the state governor. At Ila Orangun, four members of the PDP were killed by rampaging APC thugs. At Irewole, four of our members were gunned down by an APC squad.

“Across the state, APC militants have been harassing and maiming PDP members,” Adekunle alleged.

However, the APC in a press statement by its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, described the allegation as “sweeping, unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

He alleged that PDP thug led by one popular thug known as ‘Emir’ had unleashed mayhem on the people of the state, particularly the APC members, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The APC also alleged that at least 10 members of the party were killed while many were injured by suspected PDP thugs in the state.

