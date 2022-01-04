Poly rector urges Buhari boost economy through engineering innovations

The Rector Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to factor engineering innovations into his much touted economic diversification programme.

Oladebeye appealed to the federal government to allocate more resources for improved engineering innovations in order to boost the economy, saying the sector could strengthen the economy and bolster the economic diversification programme.

The rector made the call while delivering the 23rd edition of the Prof. E.K. Obiakor inaugural lecture series titled ‘Engineering innovations towards sustainable national development in the pre and pro COVID-19 pandemic era” in Ado-Ekiti, Tuesday.

The mechanical engineering expert advised Buhari to use engineering innovations as a focus in the diversification policy, saying the sole reliance on agriculture to drive the policy might impede the success of the programme.

He said, “Governments of developing economies like Nigeria should look beyond agriculture in their diversification programme and focus more on engineering innovations through increased educational research and development.”

He further advocated for synergy between the town and the gown in order to produce scientifically and technologically- inclined citizens needed for economic development, while calling for exchange of information and documentation between industries and educational Institutions.

