Polytechnic students task FG on rector’s appointment

National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has called on the federal government to appoint Rectors of Polytechnic based on merit and qualification.

The students also said it is a disaster to politicise academic inclined appointment such as Rector of a Polytechnic.

NAPS‎ national president, Sunday A. Asuku,‎‎ who made the call in a statement issued in Kaduna said It is their wish that professors head polytechnics going forward and in the absence of one, at least a PhD holder with proven in-depth of academic research experience, management and innovations be the next in line.

He said NAPS shall reject any move to impose less qualified individuals as Rector of any polytechnic and most importantly, the great Auchi Polytechnic.

“We urge the federal government to stick to the Polytechnic Act by appointing the most qualified and competent hand to head the AUCHI Polytechnic.

“We shall continue to engage all critical stakeholders to ensure the advancement of our sector as we remain partner in progress and force in stopping any form of sharp practice, injustice and manipulations,” he said.

He said that, “Our continued struggle for an end to discrimination will suffer great set back if less qualified person is appointed Rector of such institution with peculiar role in the ongoing struggle.

“We express satisfaction on the conduct of the process of appointment of Rector in our institutions so far by the selection committee and the Governing Council of the Polytechnics.

“As students which is the largest constituent of any academic environment, our voice must be heard, we remain major stakeholder in any polytechnic community therefore in the interest of peace and tranquillity which are major ingredients for development and advancement in any fora,” he said.