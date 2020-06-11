Polytechnic workers tasked on commitment, dedication



The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Engr. Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo, has enjoined academic and non academic staff of the institution to become more committed and dedicated in their duties to reposition the polytechnic.

Nwafulugo, who made the call at inauguration of management committee of the Polytechnic, hinted that positive attitude were required towards achieving the set goals of the Polytechnic.

According to her, “With your dedication and commitment, I ‘ m certain that we shall take this institution to a greater height. Leadership is all about service and there is every need to show that we are servant leaders. We want you to develop positive attitude towards achieving the set goals of the institution.”

She said the committee was inaugurated in line with the new Polytechnic amendment act as contained in Cap F17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2014 which was in 2018 enacted by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and signed into law in June 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The management committee comprises of all the Principal officers including the Deputy Rector, the Registrar, the Bursar and the Polytechnic Librarian as well as all the Deans of the schools and Directors of units is headed by the Rector as Chairman.

Responding, the Deputy Rector, Dr. Izuchukwu Onu, assured that staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko would continue to lead in all fronts.