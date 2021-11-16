Poor mentorship bane of Africa’s leadership problem – Seminary

Ecwa Theological Seminary, Igbaja ,Kwara state, North centeral Nigeria, weekend decried lack of proper mentoring of upcoming leaders as a major factor responsible for Africa’s leadership problem.

The seminary also admonished the church in Nigeria and Africa at large to ensure proper interpretation of Biblical words of God to guide leaders and followers aright.

The seminary’s position were contained in a 6,070 pages festschrift, a book written by scholars in honour of a two term former president of executive council of Igbaja, Professor Julius Bamidele Lawal.

The 14 chapter book was titled: “Christian Theology, Mentorship and National Transformation.”

Reviewing the book, former UMCA president, Professor Peter Awojobi, said the issues raised by the scholars in the book are true reflection of Nigeria’s and Africa’s leadership challenges.

He said mentorship as solution to poor leadership if properly applied in all spheres of life will transform the society better.

Also at the 57th graduation ceremony of the school that followed the book presentation Saturday, provost of the college, Dr Jonh Adetoyese, charged graduating students to be good ambassadors of Christ and the institution by being agents of transformation.

Adetoyese, said the graduands have received the needed training that would make them discharge their duties accordingly, especially now that the country is facing a trying time in the hands of kidnappers, bandits, Boko Haram insurgents and other evils.

He said: “It is my prayer that the Lord will rescue this nation. We all understand that as we approach the day, the faith of many believers is waxing cold. Therefore, the Lord is counting on you for transformation as you are the light and salt of the world. Thus, be good ambassadors of Christ and this institution by being the agents of transformation in this corrupt society and age we found ourselves.”