Poor run: Ibra emerges as shock target for Real in January

Real Madrid have made Zlatan Ibrahimovic a shock target for January as they bid to solve their crisis.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure was followed by the signing of Mariano, who was never going to be enough for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Before Marcelo’s consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Levante last weekend, Los Blancos had gone 481 minutes without scoring.

Karim Benzema has struggled too, pushing the club to begin the hunt for a new striker.

With options limited in January, Ibrahimovic has emerged as a top target and short-term solution.

The Galaxy star is now being considered, claim Cadena COPE, with the MLS play-offs concluded by the time the window opens on January 1.

The Galaxy are battling hard to sneak into the play-offs, needing a result in their final game vs Houston Dynamo to move into the top six.

The 37-year-old has made an immediate impact in the States, scoring 22 goals in just 26 games, whilst also providing seven assists.

A bitter spell at Barcelona earlier in his career may tempt Ibrahimovic to jump at the chance to help their rivals.

Despite a poor start to the season, Real Madrid are still just four points off leaders Barcelona, which could tempt Ibrahimovic the pursue capturing yet more silverware. It will also provide him with another chance to seize that illusive Champions League.

Ibrahimovic may yet meet his former team-mate Wayne Rooney in the MLS Cup play-offs final, with the Swede praising his impact at DC United.

“I think so far he did fantastic,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports. “He changed the team he came to and they have done good results.

“Before he came it was different results. But he has been playing good and scoring goals and he shows that he is Rooney.

“I don’t need to describe Rooney. Everybody knows Rooney and they know his quality, so it’s only for him to play the games and perform.”

