Poor school infrastructure, others: Imo community raises alarm, seeks government intervention

Residents of Isiala Oparanadim in Ekwerazu Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo state have decried the dilapidated social amenities in the area.

In a statement by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Isiala Oparanadim community, Mr Cyriacus Nwagwu, called on government’s intervention in fixing all the dilapidated amenities in the area.

Cyriacus regretted that the state government has neglected the community, thereby leaving the people to their fate.

He narrated the level of dilapidation of public infrastructure mainly at Nweafor Community Primary School, Nweafor Health Centre and Oparanadim Comprehensive Secondary School.

He said the secondary school is the only in the area made up of three autonomous communities – Usual Oparanadim, Eziama and Umumbiri.

He said the level of dilapidation at the secondary school, will also prevent students who registered for 2022 Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) from writing examinations.

According to him, the hardship of accessing nearby school to write the SSCE exam due to poor road network in the community will also double.

“Its a pity that Isiala Oparanadim autonomous community is the first son of Ekwerazu, and the traditional head of Oparanadim but cannot boast of any tangible government presence,” he said.

He further stressed that during election, politicians from different political parties besiege the area to campaign with different promises, “but after election no one will see them again.

“We are neglected in this community, our community is the only community in Oparanadim that does not have any motorable road, our health centre which is the only hospital in this community is in total collapse, the road connecting us to Ihitte-ubi part of Oparanadim has been cut off by erosion, the erosion has claimed the road and areas surrounding Duruowerre River in the community and the place is turning into den of criminals, our transformer has been constantly vandalised by hoodlums.”

He appealed on Imo state government to come to their rescue and help facilitate the renovation of the secondary school halls to enable the students write their exams instead of relocating them to any nearby school.

Cyriacus also called on well meaning Imolites, old students of Oparanadim Comprehensive Secondary School, “to assist and ensure that the school does not turn to a poutry farm.”

