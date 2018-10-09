Poor state of FCT’s satellite towns

The recent disclosure by the former acting director of the Satellite Town Development Agency (STDA), Victoria Imande, that only 20% of the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) live in the city centre is stating what everyone already knew.

In other words, of the current population of the territory hovering around 2m, about 400,000 occupy Abuja City.

The remaining 1.6m are scattered in five of the six Area Councils, namely Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje.

The sixth council, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), is a marsupial of the Capital City.

Imande was speaking on the topic, “Slum Upgrade for Indigenous Settlement, Appraisal of Resettlement Policies – The Way Forward”, in continuation of Abuja 2018 Urban Thinkers Campus, an initiative of the United Nations Habitat World Urban Campaign held in Abuja, last Tuesday.

She attributed the imbalance to financial constraints, high cost of living and high rents that residential houses attract running into millions of naira in contrast to between N100,000 and N200,000 or less paid in the adjoining urban areas and slums.

She noted that while residents of the city centre enjoy facilities like potable water at less cost, those living in the satellite towns pay through the nose for the commodity.

Owing to the congestion in the adjoining towns, Imande further stated that the waste generation was enormous, causing unpleasant environmental pollution and called for provision of drainages to avoid flood and other related challenges.

The former STDA boss said the solutions could be found in promoting urban development carefully designed to ginger economic activities and create the right atmosphere for investors, thereby generating jobs for the unemployed.

Imande’s remarks should be a wake-up call on the FCT and the Federal Government whose capitals are domiciled in Abuja.

The FCT was pronounced into existence by the administration of the late Gen.

Murtala Mohammed in 1976 following the overpopulation of Lagos that made the city unsuitable for seamless government activities to take place.

However, major federal government activities ran alongside those of the Lagos state government for close to two decades until the military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida evacuated the seat of government in the early 90s.

Initially, not many people fancied relocating to Abuja, a location many regarded as Siberia.

While a large number of civil servants working with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) lobbied to remain in Lagos, others resigned their positions.

As such, the exit of the seat of government did not make any impact on the chaotic situation of the city.

However, over time, the situation changed.

Many were quick to believe that Abuja was a land flowing with milk and honey.

Consequently, Nigerians massed on the city from different parts of the country, giving rise to expansion of adjoining towns as well as emergence of slums.

Within just a couple of years, the population of the city and satellite towns increased beyond what was projected in two decades, thus putting enormous pressure on the infrastructure like roads, water and electricity.

In the long run, the successive FCT administrations became overwhelmed.

This is understandable.

The general notion has been that Abuja begins and ends in the Capital City.

The adjoining towns are seen as parasites and as such, their inhabitants should be treated that way.

The Area Councils were supposed to complement the Capital City with the prospects of providing affordable accommodation facilities and other basic needs.

What appeared to be light at the end of the tunnel emerged when the FCTA Administration saw the need to establish the STDA a few years ago with the mandate to fast-track the provision of necessary infrastructure that would engender socio-economic advancement of the satellite towns.

As things stand today, these towns that are home to 80% of the population are defined by deplorable network of roads, water scarcity, filthy environments and all manner of criminalities encouraged by dark spots and poor policing.

The right conclusion to be drawn from this state of affairs years after the establishment of the agency is that it exists only as a paper tiger.

The idea of setting up the STDA was a brilliant one.

But the FCTA must fund the agency adequately to make its mandate easier to accomplish.

Also, the FCTA and the federal government should ventilate the city centre by locating some of their agencies to the satellite towns as a way of attracting attention to these neglected locations.

