Pope Francis confers apostolic blessing on GO-varsity VC

The Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, has conferred apostolic blessings on the vice-chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Professor Christian Anieke, for excellence in education.

The Pope also blessed the staff and students of the university.

The deputy vice-chancellor and Sister Professor Mary Sylvia Nwachukwu, also received the certificate from the Pope in Rome during a visit to the Vatican.

Sister Professor Nwachukwu presented the document to Fr. Anieke during the first general prayers in 2022 by the staff and students of the university and the Institute of Ecumenical Education, Thinkers Corner, Enugu.

“Pope Francis invoked through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, an abundance of Divine grace on the institution, the vice-chancellor, the staff as well as the students of the university,” the document indicated.

Receiving the honour, the VC expressed gratitude to the Holy Father for the honour, promising that he, the staff and the students would not disappoint the church in achieving the objectives of the university.

He disclosed that the university’s mid-semester examinations would begin on Monday, January 10, 2022.

“The examinations are not a quiz, the students must sit for the examination within the stipulated lecture periods and the results of the mid-semester examinations must be handed-in not later than January 24, 2022,” he said.

He, however, warned that there must not be exemptions or special treatments for students during the examinations.