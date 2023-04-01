Pope Francis discharged, speaks

Pope Francis was discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away: “I’m still alive.”

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic hospital – where he was being treated with antibiotics administered intravenously for bronchitis. The Vatican said the pontiff was treated with . The Vatican added Francis had experienced difficult breathing in days leading up to his hospitalization.

The Vatican said that before departing, Francis hugged a couple whose daughter died Friday night at the hospital.

Francis sat in the front seat of the white Fiat 500 car that drove him away from Gemelli Polyclinic.

.The pontiff’s hospitalization has led to worldwide concern about the pope’s health. In a Friday statement, however, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Francis’ recovery has been “normal.”

“Yesterday (went) well, with a normal clinical recovery,” Bruni said. On Thursday evening “Pope Francis had dinner, eating a pizza, together with all those who are assisting him in these days of the hospital stay.”

