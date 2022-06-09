Popoola reaffirms NGX capacity to provide sustainable development

The chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Temi Popoola has reaffirmed the capacity of NGX in advancing sustainable development and combat climate change by fostering the growth of long-term sustainable finance.

Popoola while celebrating World Environment Day, said as the sustainable exchange championing Africa’s growth, NGX has a long-standing commitment to fostering the growth of long-term sustainable finance in Nigeria and across Africa.

He noted that securities exchanges are uniquely positioned at the heart of the financial industry, facilitating the effective and efficient allocation of resources for the purpose of economic growth and development, saying the convening power of securities exchanges also positions these outstanding institutions as a driving force for change.

He pointed out that “Amidst the unfortunate loss of lives and the associated economic downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global capital market offered some respite through innovative financial solutions such as the COVID-19 bonds that are actively helping the global economic recovery.

“At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced high level collaborations across the private and public sectors. More so, we saw the birth of innovative financial instruments developed in respond to the COVID-19 crisis such as the unprecedented $3 billion impact bond raised by the African Development Bank.” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

