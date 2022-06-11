2023: Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu, declares support for Peter Obi

Popular activist Aisha Yesufu has joined millions of other Nigerians to declare full for the presidential candidacy of Labour Party Peter Obi in his to lead the country.

Yesufu speaking via her verified Twitter handle said she would join the youths to take back Nigeria from “bad leadership”.

She wrote, “We need a President and not an emperor and the only person that is going to be “OBEDIENT” or “OBIDIENT” is Peter Obi @PeterObi!

“Desperation must not make you forfeit your rights!

“The #OfficeOfTheCitizen remains the highest office in the land!”

Yesufu (born 12 December 1973) is a Nigerian activist and businesswoman.

She co-founded the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which brings attention to the abduction of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria on April 14, 2014, by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

She was also among prominent persons who led #EndSARS campaign in parts of the country in 2020.

