Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has converted from Christianity to Islam.

This was disclosed in an interview at a Ramadan lecture and special prayers hosted by herself and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, on Saturday.

Aigbe said, “Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H.”

