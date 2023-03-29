Popular American reality star divorces husband, 4 years after

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, filed for divorce from the lawyer on March 23, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The pair married on Oct. 7, 2018, and “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” Marcille’s attorneys wrote in the filing.

They share three children: son 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., whom they welcomed in 2018 and Maverick Sterling, 3. Sterling is also a father figure to Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

The former America’s Next Top Model winner and The Young & the Restless actress is seeking legal and primary custody of their children and child support as well as support with “care and maintenance” and medical costs.

Marcille wants the court to award her “equitable division” of the assets she and Sterling gained during their marriage, as well as her own separate property. She wants their debt to be “equitably divided” too.

