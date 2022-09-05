Popular cleric cleared of involvement over ‘missing child’ 

What would have gone down in history as one of the worst scandals was averted recently when facts emerged that a middle-aged man contracted to smear the character of the founder of Mercy Land Deliverance Church, Warri in Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, was uncovered.

The man simply identified as ProffEx had in a recent video that surfaced online claimed that Prophet Fufeyin paid him huge sum of money, amounting to millions of naira to kill a matter surrounding the disappearance of a baby which was choreographed in the premises of the church years back.

Available information however shows that the said ProffEx who has no means of livelihood, but only specialises in blackmailing people to extort money from them.

His main targets, according to reports are influential pastors across Africa.

Report has it that the case of an imaginary lost child which involved one physically- challenged woman by the name Ruth Matthew has since been laid to rest as the woman on her own volition confessed that her child was not missing but only staged managed to extort more money from the prophet who has been looking after her and her kids.

Prophet Fufeyin has however refused to be distracted by such antics as he has insisted that he was committed to serving the Lord who appointed him into the ministry.

A member of the church who however pleaded anonymity urged Nigerians to ignore the Proffex as he represents only his stomach, saying that the prophet gave him no money to kill any imaginary case of lost baby.

Recall that few years back, after successful negotiation with the buyers of her baby Testimony, Ruth sent the unsuspecting little boy to meet the buyers at the church gate while she stayed back during service watching from afar.

The buyers who came in a tricycle zoomed off with Testimony to an unknown destination.

In a latest video, she has confessed to lying against the prophet where she claimed that Rev Fufeyin walked her out when she raised a complain about her purported missing child.



