Popular comedian declared missing

Nigerian popular social media comedian, Ganiyu Kehinde, professionally known as Ijoba Lande, has been declared missing.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the wife of the comic actor raised the alarm.

“This is to inform the public that IJOBA LANDE left home to an unknown destination on 26th of March around 9:00 pm and up till now we can’t find him.

“We have reported the case at the nearest police station and with their help they helped us to send signal to radio station. Please if you noticed anthing you can dm his account or @ijesaekun.

“He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on 26th that was the last time we heard from him,” she said.

