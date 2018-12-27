Popular footballer, Gyan goes bankrupt

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has filed a GH¢4000 (N300,533) balance in a bank statement showing that he is broke.

A Gyan family source revealed that the footballer has finally submitted proof of his being broke, a claim, he made two weeks ago. The money is in a National Investment Bank Account with 4000 Ghana cedis, reports MyNewsGh.com

According to the source, Gyan said, “My front and back, up and down is that money (GH¢4000) you see there.”

MyNewsGh.com learnt when he was asked about any account overseas, in Europe, Asia or elsewhere he plied his footballing trade, Gyan submitted a bank account from Turkey that has zero balance as proof he has truly not been paid for several months.

Family sources have disclosed that the footballer’s three children have begun asking questions about his whereabouts as they have not heard from their father since August this year, not even on Christmas when he usually visits them.

He has also refused or is unable to return calls to his phone to talk to his own children until a DNA test proves otherwise.

Gyan and his estranged wife, Gifty, have been involved in a bitter divorce battle and he is seeking a DNA test to determine the paternity of their three children.

Gifty Gyan met Asamoah Gyan in 2002 and married him in 2013 after they had dated for 11 years. She got pregnant in 2005 and gave birth to the player’s firstborn Frederick Asamoah Gyan.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that the Black Stars’ Skipper had claimed to be broke and unable to foot the cost of the Business class travel of his wife and three children because he had not been paid for months.

Asamoah plays for Turkish side, Kayserispor.

