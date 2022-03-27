Popular gospel singer, Prince Chinedu Nwadike, is dead

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, Sunday, died after battling with blood cancer.

The 39-year-old reportedly died at the National hospital Abuja after several days of illness.

It was gathered that he recovered from kidney disease and was expected to be transferred to India for treatment of the blood cancer.

Before his death, the “Oku Gbajie Aka” crooner had pleaded for financial help from prominent Nigerians and others.

Confirming his death, his friend and President of Darlington Ibekwe Organisation, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, took to Facebook few hours after his death, to reveal that the late singer is dead with a picture of him and the singer.